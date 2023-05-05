Frankie Muniz of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ out front in racing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Frankie Muniz has long been known for his starring role on the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” But these days, the 37-year-old actor-turned race car driving is finding himself up front. Muniz is leading the ARCA Series, one of the lower rungs on the NASCAR feeder system, through the first three races in his first full season. His goal is to reach the Cup Series eventually, but he harbors no misconceptions about just how difficult it will be to climb that ladder. The next step in his crash course in stock car racing comes Saturday when the series races at Kansas Speedway.

