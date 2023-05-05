Hatton in 3-way tie for lead at Wells Fargo; McIlroy falters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton shot a 6-under 65 to move into a share of the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, while Rory McIlroy’s bid for a record fourth tournament title hit a major snag. Hatton played the final four holes at Quail Hollow in 4 under to reach 8-under 134, matching Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark through 36 holes. Hatton and Lashley each have one PGA Tour victory, while Clark has zero. Among the players one shot back were Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa was three back. McIlroy shot 73 to make the cut on the number.

