Nadal to miss Italian Open as well due to hip injury

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he won’t be able to play the Italian Open either as he remains hampered by a nagging hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open. The issue has already kept him from playing at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid. Nadal has won the Italian Open a record 10 times. He wrote on Twitter “it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that has a place in my career.” The 36-year-old Nadal did not mention his prospects for being fit for the French Open starting on May 28.

