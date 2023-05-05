Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pretty Mischievous took charge in the stretch and held off a late push by Gambling Girl to win the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks by a neck at Churchill Downs. The Brendan Walsh-trained filly started from the No. 14 post at 10-1 odds in the premier race for 3-year-old fillies. Pretty Mischievous stayed within reach of pacesetters Flying Connection and Defining Purpose through the far turn before making her move through the final turn. Pretty Mischievous covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:49.77 with Tyler Gaffalione aboard and paid $22.74, $10.10 and $7.40. The Alys Look was third.

