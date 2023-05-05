Ryan Newman to return to Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ryan Newman will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly two years after Rick Ware Racing said Friday the veteran driver would make select starts this season beginning with the May 14 race at Darlington. The 45-year-old Newman won 18 times and made 725 starts in NASCAR’s top series, but his most recent was the Phoenix race to end his 2021 season with Roush Fenway Racing. He made a couple of starts last year in the Whelen Modified Tour. Newman was recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers.

