Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby; field of 19 to run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skinner has become the latest horse to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby. Trainer John Shirreffs says the California-based colt has an elevated temperature. With the defection of Skinner, the field for the 149th Derby on Saturday is down to 19 horses. No more can be added to the race since the scratch deadline has passed. Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar from Japan were scratched on Thursday. That moved Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hope from Japan and King Russell into the race. The last time four horses were scratched was in 2015.

