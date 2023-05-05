Slingsby, Aussies go for SailGP 3-peat and another $1M

Sometime late Sunday afternoon on San Francisco Bay, with the Golden Gate Bridge looming in the background, one of the world’s best sailing crews will spray each other with Champagne and be handed a check for $1 million as the champion of SailGP’s third season. Odds favor it being Tom Slingsby and his deeply experienced Team Australia, which will be going for a three-peat in tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league aboard their foiling 50-foot catamaran. They are the only crew to have clinched a spot in the three-boat Grand Final going into the San Francisco regatta. The other two spots are up for grabs among New Zealand, France and Britain.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.