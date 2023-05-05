Sterling looks for respect against veteran Cejudo in UFC 288

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Former two-division world champion Henry Cejudo has come out of retirement to fight reigning champion Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. The fight is the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday at the Prudential Center. Sterling has won eight fights in a row as he seeks his third title defense and looks to cement his legacy in the division. The 36-year-old Cejudo is a former UFC bantamweight and UFC flyweight champion. He has come out of retirement after three years to try and reclaim the bantamweight championship.

