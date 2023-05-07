Ames wins at Sugarloaf for 2nd win of year on Champions Tour

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Stephen Ames has broken his own tournament record in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. Ames shot 68 on Sunday at the TPC Sugarloaf to cap a wire-to-wire week. He won by four over Miguel Angel Jimenez. Ames finished at 19-under 197. He held the previous record at Sugarloaf at 201 when he won in 2017. Ames joins David Toms as the the only players with multiple wins on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He moves to No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Making the win even better was having his son as his caddie.

