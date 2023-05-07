Arsenal keeps pressure on Man City with 2-0 win at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Arsenal has kept the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating Newcastle 2-0 in a huge test of its credentials. Martin Odegaard’s first-half strike and Fabian Schar’s own-goal saw Arsenal come through the toughest of its final four games with a rare win for a visiting team at St. James’ Park. Arsenal moved back to one point behind City. City has a game in hand but some potentially tricky matches to finish the season as Pep Guardiola’s team goes for a third straight title. Odegaard scored in the 14th minute and Schar deflected into his own net off Gabriel Martinelli’s cross in the 71st.

