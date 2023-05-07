Celtic wins league in Scotland for 2nd part of treble bid

It’s two down and one to go for treble-chasing Celtic in Scottish soccer. The Glasgow club has clinched the second leg of its latest bid for three domestic trophies in one season by retaining the league title with four games to spare. A 2-0 win at Hearts left Celtic with an unassailable lead over second-place Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic now has 53 league titles in its history and that is only two off Rangers’ record haul of 55. Celtic had already won the Scottish League Cup and plays Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish FA Cup final on June 3 in an attempt to complete the treble.

