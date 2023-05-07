Clark holds off Schauffele for first PGA win at Wells Fargo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Wyndham Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour. Clark finished the tournament at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history behind only three-time champion Rory McIlroy’s 21-under 267 in 2015 when par for the course was 72. Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win. Schauffele has accuracy issues with his driver on Sunday and shot 70, finishing at 15 under. Tyrrell Hatton and Harry English finished tied for third at 12 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa shot 70 on Sunday and finished tied for ninth at 9-under 275.

