Milan sprints to win crash-affected Stage 2, Evenepoel leads

SAN SALVO, Italy (AP) — Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory in a crash-affected finale of the second stage of the Giro d’Italia. Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel has held on to the leader’s pink jersey. It is Milan’s first Grand Tour and the 22-year-old Italian punched his fist in the air in delight as he crossed the line. The Bahrain Victorious rider edged out David Dekker and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint at the end of the 202-kilometer (126-mile) route from Teramo to San Salvo. Several riders were caught up in a crash near the end. That came shortly before the three-kilometer mark so will also cause time gaps in the general classification. Evenepoel has maintained his 22-second advantage over Filippo Ganna.

