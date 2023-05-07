Napoli celebrates title in front of own fans

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — There is an incredible atmosphere in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and Naples as the southern team celebrates winning the Italian league title with its fans. Napoli ended its 33-year wait for the scudetto on Thursday and Sunday’s match against Fiorentina was its first at home since that result at Udinese. The Fiorentina players gave the Napoli team a guard of honor when they walked out ahead of kickoff. Fans were singing and chanting in and around the stadium hours before kickoff. The team bus was accompanied from the hotel by flag-waving supporters on scooters.

