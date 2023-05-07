Perez homers, Royals avoid sweep in 5-1 win over A’s
BY CODY FRIESEN
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on to avoid being swept in the series between teams with the worst records in the major leagues. Kansas City (9-26) lost two of three to the A’s (8-27) and dropped to 1-10 in series this season. Perez went 3 for 4 with a 462-foot home run over the left-field fountains and scored three times. Maikel Garcia scored Perez with an RBI single, giving the Royals a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Nick Pratto hit a two-run double in the eighth to highlight a three-run inning.