Arkansas is ailing but feeling good about move to top of SEC

Arkansas has had as bad a run of injuries as Dave Van Horn has seen in his 21 years as coach. Yet the Razorbacks are ranked as high as No. 3 in the polls and tied with Vanderbilt for first place in the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas followed a home sweep of Texas A&M with a road sweep of Mississippi State. The Razorbacks’ health problems began a week before the season when it was announced No. 1 pitcher Jaxon Wiggins would have Tommy John surgery and miss the season. Three other pitchers and three everyday players have been hurt.

