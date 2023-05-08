Bidens to host UConn, LSU basketball teams at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to welcome the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House. The University of Connecticut Huskies men’s team beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to secure its fifth national title. The Louisiana State University Tigers women’s team won its first championship by beating the University of Iowa 102-85. The invite to LSU became a source of controversy this year after the first lady said during a speech that the defeated Iowa women’s team should also come to the White House “because they played such a good game.” In recent decades, the White House has usually hosted the champion team from an array of sports leagues. The team visits are scheduled for May 26.

