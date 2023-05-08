Braves activate C d’Arnaud from injured list after month out

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have activated catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the injured list, one month after he sustained a concussion in a collision at home plate. D’Arnaud played three games on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, going hitless in eight at-bats with two walks. That was good enough for the Braves to bring him back ahead of a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was optioned to Gwinnett. D’Arnaud was a first-time All-Star last season. He was injured April 8 when he was hit in the head by San Diego’s Rougned Odor.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.