Brewers reverse course on decision to extend beer sales

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have changed their minds about extending beer sales beyond the seventh inning of home games. The Brewers were among a handful of teams that extended beer sales through the eighth inning last month in response to the shorter games this season following the pitch clock’s arrival. The Brewers now are going back to their old policy of shutting down beer sales after the seventh inning. The Brewers said Monday their decision to reverse course wasn’t due to any issues with fan behavior. They simply discovered that sales of all concessions drop precipitously in the late innings.

