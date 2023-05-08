Chicago Fire part with coach Hendrickson, return to Klopas

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Chicago Fire have fired coach Ezra Hendrickson and replaced him with Frank Klopas for the remainder of the season. The team also parted ways with assistant coach Junior González. The Fire are 14th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with 11 points. Only the New York Red Bulls trail Chicago. The Red Bulls parted ways with coach Gerhard Struber on Monday in what the team says was a mutual agreement. Hendrickson led the Fire to a 12-18-14 mark over two seasons. He spent 13 years coaching at the domestic and international levels before Chicago hired him in November 2021 to take over for Klopas, who had replaced the fired Raphaël Wicky on an interim basis.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.