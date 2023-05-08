Chiefs rookies get started trying to live up to expectations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will have a hard time replicating the production they got out of last year’s rookie class. Whether it was first-round picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis or seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, just about everyone in their 10-man class played a part in helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. The first step toward this year’s class living up to that new high bar came over the weekend, when the draft picks joined rookie free agents and select other players in a three-day minicamp.

