Contreras leads Cardinals past Cubs 3-1 in return to Wrigley

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBIs in his return to Wrigley Field, including a tiebreaking double, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1. St. Louis also got a strong effort from its bullpen in its second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Génesis Cabrera, Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley combined for 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Miles Mikolas. Contreras played for Chicago for seven seasons before departing in free agency, signing an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis in December.

