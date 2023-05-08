Skip to Content
Everton, Forest boost survival hopes on chaotic day in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Chaos has reigned in the English Premier League’s relegation battle after Everton scored five goals in a surprising win to climb out of the bottom three and Leicester conceded five in a confidence-sapping loss to drop into it. Southampton’s 11-year stay in the top division is surely over after a 4-3 loss at Nottingham Forest plunged the last-placed team eight points from safety with three games left. There was a total of 21 goals in three games involving relegation-threatened teams. Everton’s 5-1 victory at Brighton came out of nowhere and even wilder was Fulham’s 5-3 win over Leicester. Leicester and Leeds fell into the relegation zone alongside Southampton.

