Forte placed on KY veterinary list, clouding Preakness plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky racing officials have placed scratched Kentucky Derby favorite Forte on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list that may require the colt to pass a soundness test in Maryland in order to race in the Preakness. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced the update on Monday, two days after its veterinarians scratched the early 3-1 Derby choice during a morning soundness check because of concerns about a bruised right foot. A KHRC release cited HISA Rule 2241a in placing Forte on the list and stated that the Todd Pletcher-trained colt must perform a “satisfactory workout” and have a negative blood sample to be removed.

