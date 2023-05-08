Heat take 3-1 lead, hold off Knicks 109-101 for Game 4 win

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and added 10 assists, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat moved a win away from their third trip to the Eastern Conference finals in the last four years by topping the New York Knicks 109-101. Max Strus scored 16, Kyle Lowry added 15 and Caleb Martin scored 10 for the Heat. Miami, the No. 8 seed, leads the East semifinal series 3-1, with Game 5 — and the first potential clincher — awaiting in New York on Wednesday night. Jalen Brunson finished with 32 points and 11 assists for fifth-seeded New York, while RJ Barrett scored 24 and Julius Randle scored 20 for the Knicks before fouling out with about three minutes left.

