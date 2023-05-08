Hicks hits long-awaited first homer as Yankees top A’s 7-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks broke out of his season-long slump with a two-run homer and the New York Yankees went deep four times to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2. Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking solo drive in the sixth inning against former Yankees lefty JP Sears. Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu launched two-run shots off Sears as New York improved to 19-17. Hicks doubled his season RBI total when he homered in the seventh for the first time since Sept. 23 — his second extra-base hit this year. He began the night batting .143 overall and was 0 for 19 at Yankee Stadium before connecting. The Yankees won for the fourth time in 10 games without slugger Aaron Judge, who is expected back Tuesday from a strained right hip.

