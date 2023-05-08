Iowa, Iowa St announce investigations into athlete gambling

The University of Iowa says 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation. Iowa State acknowledged about 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules. Last week, Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team. NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship.

