Irvin’s first MLB win helps Nationals beat Giants 5-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie Jake Irvin struck out five in 6 1/3 innings and earned his first career victory, leading the Washington Nationals to a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. The 26-year-old right-hander limited the Giants to four hits and was backed by a defense that turned double plays in three of the first four innings. He walked three and lowered his ERA to 0.84. Luis García singled twice and had a multi-hit performance in his fourth consecutive game and CJ Abrams drove in two runs. Alex Call, the Nationals’ new everyday center fielder after Victor Robles was placed on the injured list earlier Monday, had an RBI double. Joc Pederson homered for San Francisco, which lost its second straight after a four-game win steak.

