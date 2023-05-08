Messi, Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus global sports awards

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has won a top accolade as world Sportsman of the Year and picked up another award as a member of the team of the year following Argentina’s World Cup soccer victory in 2022. Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finally broke through to win the Sportswoman of the Year award on her sixth nomination. Fraser-Pryce’s 2022 exploits included winning the 100-meter gold at the World Athletics Championships for the fifth time. The Laureus Sports Awards honoring eight winners were held live in Paris for the first time since 2020. Fraser-Pryce, who has won three Olympic and 10 world championship gold medals, called her award “one of the greatest honors of my career.”

