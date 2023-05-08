Ohtani, Drury lead Angels to 6-4 victory over Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had a pair of RBI doubles, Brandon Drury drove in the go-ahead run with a triple in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros. Taylor Ward had three hits and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Angels, who are 2-2 on their current homestand. David Hensley homered for the Astros, who have dropped five of six. Ohtani had run-scoring doubles in the second and fifth innings. His line drive off the wall in right-center in the fifth made it 4-4. Reliever Matt Moore got the win and Carlos Estévez recorded his eighth save.

