Paolo Banchero only unanimous 1st-team All-Rookie selection

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlines the NBA’s All-Rookie team. Banchero was the only player to be selected as a first-teamer on all 100 ballots. He was joined on the first team by Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were also the top five vote-getters in the rookie of the year balloting. Detroit teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made the second team, as did Houston teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan.

