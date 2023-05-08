Sampdoria relegated from Serie A after losing at Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Bottom club Sampdoria has been relegated from Serie A following a 2-0 loss at Udinese. Two first-half goals condemn Sampdoria and leave it 13 points from safety with four rounds remaining. Spezia and Cremonese are the other teams in the drop zone. Empoli all but assures itself of safety after winning against fellow struggler Salernitana 2-1. Victory lifted Empoli 11 points clear of the drop and three above Salernitana.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.