‘Sick of him’: Chastain drawing ire of fellow NASCAR drivers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ross Chastain used to be known as the driver with the quirky family roots in watermelon farming. Now, he’s fast becoming known for rubbing others the wrong way. On Sunday at Kansas, his driving style led to a fist-fight with Noah Gragson on pit road. The two had to be separate by security. Last week, Chastain put Brennan Poole into the wall at Dover and took Kyle Larson out in the process. The aggressive driving style may create the drama that NASCAR has too often been lacking.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.