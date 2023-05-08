‘Sick of him’: Chastain drawing ire of fellow NASCAR drivers
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ross Chastain used to be known as the driver with the quirky family roots in watermelon farming. Now, he’s fast becoming known for rubbing others the wrong way. On Sunday at Kansas, his driving style led to a fist-fight with Noah Gragson on pit road. The two had to be separate by security. Last week, Chastain put Brennan Poole into the wall at Dover and took Kyle Larson out in the process. The aggressive driving style may create the drama that NASCAR has too often been lacking.