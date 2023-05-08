Southampton heading for relegation after losing at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Southampton is on the brink of relegation after 11 years in the English Premier League following a 4-3 loss at Nottingham Forest, which climbed out of the bottom three. Taiwo Awoniyi’s brace, Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty and Danilo’s brilliant team goal earn Forest its latest home win at the expense of the last-placed Saints. Their demotion could be confirmed at the weekend. Forest took full advantage of defeats for Leeds and Leicester in this round of games to move up to 16th place in the 20-team league and three points above the drop zone with three games to play. Southampton’s situation is far bleaker despite goals from Carlos Alcaraz, Lyanco and James Ward-Prowse.

