Ibañez homers, scores 3 runs as Tigers topple Guardians 6-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joey Wentz shrugged off giving up a couple quick hits for his first win and Andy Ibañez homered and scored three runs, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 6-2 win over the struggling Cleveland Guardians. Wentz allowed a double and single to start the game before settling in. The left-hander retired 13 of 14 before giving up a pair of walks in the sixth. Ibañez connected in the fifth inning and Riley Greene drove in two runs as the Tigers won for the sixth time in seven games. José Ramírez homered for Cleveland, which has scored three runs or less in 22 of 35 games.

