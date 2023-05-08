Wichita State’s McKinney top pick in AU softball draft

Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney was the No. 1 overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited softball draft. She led the nation in batting average last season and leads the nation this season. McKinney heads the 14 players invited to play in Athletes Unlimited’s AUX and Championship seasons this summer. The AUX season runs June 12-27, and the championship season will run July 28-Aug. 27. This will be the second season of AUX and the fourth championship season. Both seasons crown individual champions. UCLA’s Megan Faraimo, Kentucky’s Kayla Kowalik and Alabama’s Montana Fouts were the next three picks.

By The Associated Press

