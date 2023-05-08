Wiemer, Adames homer as Brewers win 9-3 to cool off Dodgers
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit three-run homers to back Freddy Peralta’s strong pitching and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3. The Brewers have won their last two games after losing six straight. Milwaukee ended its longest skid of the young season Sunday with a 7-3 victory at San Francisco. Los Angeles lost for just the second time in 10 games. Wiemer went 2 of 3 with four RBIs. Peralta allowed one run over six innings for his third straight quality start.