2nd boat dismasts as Ocean Race fleet heads to Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Another boat has dismasted in the Ocean Race as the fleet approaches Newport, Rhode Island, for its only North American stopover. The GUYOT environnement – Team Europe crew was racing in fourth place overnight in gale force winds and heavy seas when the boat slammed off a wave and the mast crashed down. Despite worsening conditions, the crew was able to cut the wreckage of rigging away to avoid further damage to the boat, while preserving as much equipment as possible. The crew was reported to be safe and working on a jury rig. The boat is about 600 miles east of Newport.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.