Alderweireld abused online after Belgian league match

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has been targeted by online hate messages including threats against his family following a Belgian league match. Alderweireld says “I can take quite a bit but threatening my family is beyond me.” Alderweireld received the messages on social media after his club Antwerp rallied past Genk 2-1 in the league’s playoffs on Sunday. Alderweireld scored Antwerp’s first goal. Local newspapers quoting Antwerp general manager Sven Jaecques said Alderweireld will go after his abuser and file a complaint.

