All Blacks and Japan to play more often after landmark deal

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The All Blacks and Japan will play regular test matches under an agreement signed by the New Zealand and Japanese rugby unions which might also see a faltering first step toward a global club competition. The memorandum of understanding between the unions will see both countries explore opportunities for New Zealand-based Super Rugby franchises to play matches against teams from the Japan League One professional competition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.