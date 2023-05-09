Skip to Content
All Blacks and Japan to play more often after landmark deal

By STEVE McMORRAN
AP Sports Writer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The All Blacks and Japan will play regular test matches under an agreement signed by the New Zealand and Japanese rugby unions which might also see a faltering first step toward a global club competition. The memorandum of understanding between the unions will see both countries explore opportunities for New Zealand-based Super Rugby franchises to play matches against teams from the Japan League One professional competition.

