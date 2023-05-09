A’s rookie Jordan Diaz hits 3 homers at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Diaz picked the perfect place to make a name for himself: Yankee Stadium. The little-known Oakland Athletics rookie launched three home runs in a 10-5 loss to New York, joining Héctor López as the only second basemen in franchise history to accomplish the feat. Diaz hit a solo shot in the fourth inning off Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt, a leadoff drive in the seventh against Albert Abreu and a two-run homer in the eighth off Greg Weissert. That gave the 22-year-old from Colombia four home runs in 30 major league games. He doubled his season RBI total to eight and raised his batting average from .237 to .286. The previous A’s player to hit three homers in a game was Khris Davis in May 2016 against Texas.

