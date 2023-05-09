Baguettes but no wine: Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Some 15,000 athletes will get to feast on fresh baguettes, gourmet dishes and environment-friendly French cuisine — but no wine — when Paris hosts the Summer Olympics next year. The company tasked with serving 40,000 meals a day at the Olympic Village unveiled on Tuesday some of the menu items for a restaurant that plans to serve food created by some of France’s renowned chefs. Alexandre Mazzia, whose AM restaurant in Marseille earned three Michelin guide stars, said a “fun, gourmet and healthy” touch is key. He presented a recipe made of crushed chickpeas with herbs and a smoked fish sauce. Other chefs unveiled an elaborate quinoa risotto and a chocolate mousse with raspberries.

By SYLVIE CORBET and OLEG CETINIC The Associated Press

