Bieber strikes out 9, Guardians blank Tigers 2-0
By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Amed Rosario had an RBI triple among his four hits, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0. Bieber scattered seven hits and walked one. Relievers James Karinchak, Sam Hentges, Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase completed Cleveland’s third shutout of the season. Clase leads the majors with 13 saves in 16 chances. Rosario singled in each of his three at-bats against Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen, then tripled home Will Brennan in the ninth against José Cisnero. The Tigers were shut out for the first time since opening day.