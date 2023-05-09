Big East tabs SEC administrator Leibovitz to replace Jackson

NEW YORK (AP) — The Big East has hired Southeastern Conference administrator Dan Leibovitz as senior associate commissioner for men’s basketball, replacing Stu Jackson. Jackson, the former NBA and college head coach, was hired away from the Big East to become the commissioner of the West Coast Conference in March. Leibovitz has been at the SEC as lead men’s basketball administrator since 2016 after working for two years as the associate commissioner for men’s basketball for the American Athletic Conference.

