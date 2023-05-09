Braves’ Marcell Ozuna reaches plea agreement on DUI charge

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has reached a plea agreement following his 2022 arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Ozuna entered a no contest plea and paid a $1,000 fine, according to Norcross, Georgia Municipal Court records. Ozuna was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond in August of 2022. It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. Charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery in 2021 were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program as a first offender.

