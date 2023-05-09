Braves place ace Max Fried on IL with strained left forearm
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ rotation was dealt another major blow when ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm. The loss of Fried comes with right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors’ only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. The first indication of concerns about Fried came when the team on Sunday instead listed Wednesday’s projected starter as to be determined. At the time, manager Brian Snitker did not reveal Fried’s injury.