Braves place ace Max Fried on IL with strained left forearm

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ rotation was dealt another major blow when ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm. The loss of Fried comes with right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors’ only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. The first indication of concerns about Fried came when the team on Sunday instead listed Wednesday’s projected starter as to be determined. At the time, manager Brian Snitker did not reveal Fried’s injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.