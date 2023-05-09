Brewers activate reliever Gus Varland from injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have activated reliever Gus Varland from the injured list three weeks after he got hit by a line drive from San Diego’s Manny Machado. Varland was pitching April 15 in the eighth inning of a 10-3 loss to San Diego when Machado hit a 105.1-mph line drive that went off the right-hander’s pitching hand before striking him on the chin and left forearm. He went on the injured list one day later with a hand injury. The Brewers made room for Varland on the roster by optioning left-hander Bennett Sousa to Triple-A Nashville.

