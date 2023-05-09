Casey Schmitt homers in debut, Giants beat Nationals 4-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Casey Schmitt homered in his major league debut and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Tuesday night. Schmitt was selected from Triple-A Sacramento earlier Tuesday and went 2 for 4 with dozens of friends and family members in attendance. Mitch Haniger drove in two runs and Logan Webb limited the Nationals to one run in seven innings. Webb struck out seven and allowed nine hits and a walk, pitching out of several jams. Washington left 10 men on base and went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position. Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his eighth save in nine chances.

