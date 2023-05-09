Clemson adds Syracuse’s Girard, 3 others to hoops team

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added ex-Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III along with three other transfers to its men’s basketball team for next season. Girard is a 6-foot-1 guard who played the past four seasons with the Orange. He was sixth in scoring in the Atlantic Coast Conference this past winter at 16.4 points a game. The others to join the Tigers are former North Carolina State and La Salle forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte. Clemson comes off a 23-11 season where it finished third in the ACC with a school-record 14 league wins.

