Dodgers lose Syndergaard early but still beat Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers withstood Noah Syndergaard’s early exit, getting home runs from Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Miguel Vargas in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Syndergaard lasted only one inning because of a cut on the index finger of his pitching hand. The Dodgers won by ending their season-long struggles against left-handed pitching and finally breaking through against Brewers starter Eric Lauer. The Dodgers had entered batting an MLB-low .193 against left-handers. Lauer had gone 7-1 with a 2.37 ERA in 11 previous starts against the Dodgers. He allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings Tuesday.

